Lebanon’s Hezbollah fires missile at Mossad HQ near Israel’s Tel Aviv 

Hezbollah has fired a missile at Mossad’s headquarters near Tel Aviv. Israeli air defense systems detected the surface-to-surface missile and intercepted it. The Lebanon-based group said the target was where the Israeli intelligence agency planned Israel’s recent explosive attacks on Lebanon. This is the first time since October 2023 that Hezbollah has taken credit for a ballistic missile strike. Hezbollah stated that the strike was done “in support of the people of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its people.” Israel did not report any damage or casualties. Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan suggested that since only one missile was fired, it is likely that this was meant as a message from Hezbollah.



