India-Linked Hackers Targeting Pakistani Government, Law Enforcement 

SloppyLemming, an India-linked actor, is targeting Pakistani government and law enforcement. SloppyLemming operates similarly to another threat group called Outrider Tiger, which was also linked to India. It is possible the two groups may be the same or connected. The threat actor is conducting cyberattacks on various entities in Pakistan, including energy, defense, government, telecommunication, and technology. Cloudfare believes that SloppyLemming is focused on law enforcement and Pakistani police departments. The attacker uses phishing emails to send malicious links to victims, delivering malware. Cloudfare has found evidence that SloppyLemming may be planning to begin operations in Australia or other countries as well.



