German Green party leaders resign after election losses 

The co-leaders of Germany’s Green party are resigning after the party failed to reach the five percent threshold in polls. The Green party is part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition. Co-leaders Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang announced their resignations after election losses resulted in the ejection of the party from two regional parliaments. Nouripour said that the election results were “a sign our party is in its deepest crisis of a decade.” Co-leader Lang stated that the Green party “needs new faces to lead it out of this crisis.” Their successors will be elected at the Green party’s conference in mid-November. The Green party is relatively small and doesn’t directly impact the German government. However, political analysts believe that this turmoil within the party could fuel instability.



