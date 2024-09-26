China’s ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cooks Up Cyberattacks on US ISPs 

Salt Typhoon, a Chinese-sponsored threat actor, is launching cyberattacks on U.S. Internet service provider (ISP) networks. The group is infiltrating communications service providers to steal information and prepare to launch attacks. Salt Typhoon was able to successfully target some cable and broadband service providers thus far. Gaining access to ISP networks would give China valuable information on how to target important individuals working in various sectors. This includes Fortune 100 companies, the federal government, and military contractors. It is likely that these attacks are militarily motivated as well, as China wants to control Taiwan and dislikes U.S. support of Taiwan independence. With access to ISP networks, China could stop or delay U.S. intervention.



