AI ‘Fastest-Growing Technology We’ve Seen In The History Of Our Company’

There have been many questions arising around the potential returns seen from artificial intelligence and generative AI. As we reported here last month, there is growing nervousness among board-level leaders concerned that their organizations are diving too quickly into AI without weighing its risks, such as inaccuracies and workplace disruptions. Have we’ve been led to expect too much too soon? Recent research out of Accenture suggests that generative AI is delivering on its promises. The consultancy’s survey of 2,800 C-suite executives finds that 49% of C-suite leaders say their gen AI investments are outperforming other investments. “It is the fastest-growing technology we’ve seen in the history of our company.” Jack Azagury, group chief executive for consulting at Accenture, told me. The numbers are all positive, but at the same time, AI’s main weakness is lack of a “digital core,” he cautioned. Astonishingly, nearly 100% of C-suite leaders in the Accenture survey say gen AI has influenced how their businesses acquire and retain customers. Nearly 45% believe—to the fullest extent—that their investments in tech are improving customer relationships More than half (54%) claim gen AI has impacted their customer strategy by automating customer service tasks using chatbots that provide personalized interactions in real-time Looking ahead, a similar percent (51%), view Gen AI as helping them better measure customer satisfaction and gathering feedback. A lot of technology waves over the years have been full of hype and promises, but AI is different, Azagury argued. “As an emerging technology, AI is different from other technological advancements with its potential to materially impact every aspect of an organization,” he said. “Our research found that AI is enabling reinvention and accelerating organizations’ performance much faster than previous technological cycles across industries.”

Full report : Enterprises and small and medium businesses are adopting artificial generative intelligence in a big way.