Zelensky Addresses the Security Council, Calling for Attention to Stay on Ukraine 

Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine addressed the United Nations Security Council and called for attention to remain on Ukraine. Zelensky said that “Russia can only be forced into peace,” urging for attention to not turn to other wars. He also revealed that Ukraine has acquired information indicating that Russia is planning to attack Ukraine’s three nuclear plants. Zelensky is additionally arranging for a peace conference which all countries will be invited to. He plans to present his new victory plan to President Biden and U.S. officials later this week. The Ukrainian president is also calling for the U.S. and its allies to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range Western missiles.



