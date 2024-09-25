Summary of Security Week post:

Following the U.S. ban of Kaspersky’s software in June, Kaspersky decided to fully exit the U.S. market. Now, U.S. Windows users are realizing that their products silently switched from Kaspersky’s security products to UltraAV. These users are trying to figure out how to quickly remove the new antivirus from their systems. After announcing their exit in June, Kaspersky sent an email to users notifying them that they would be transitioning to UltraAV.

Many users are posting online complaining about the lack of transparency around the transition. They are also finding it difficult to delete UltraAV from their systems. Some believe that Kaspersky should have given users the option to voluntarily replace the software.



Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/users-quick-to-remove-ultraav-after-silent-transition-from-kaspersky-antivirus/