U.S. Proposes Ban on Connected Vehicles Using Chinese and Russian Tech 

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) is proposing a ban on connected vehicles which use Chinese and Russian technology. The ban would halt the import or sale of connected vehicles using foreign adversary software and hardware. The rule would focus on hardware and software that works with the Vehicle Connectivity System (VCS) or Automated Driving System (ADS). These systems enable autonomous driving capabilities, and if bad actors gained access to these systems they could remotely manipulate cars. The DoC believes that this possibility is a risk to U.S. critical infrastructure and national security. The White House said “the step is a move to ensure that U.S. automotive supply chains are resilient and secure from foreign threats.”



