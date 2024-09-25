The Most Capable Open Source AI Model Yet Could Supercharge AI Agents

The most capable open source AI model with visual abilities yet could see more developers, researchers, and startups develop AI agents that can carry out useful chores on your computers for you. Released today by the Allen Institute for AI (Ai2), the Multimodal Open Language Model, or Molmo, can interpret images as well as converse through a chat interface. This means it can make sense of a computer screen, potentially helping an AI agent perform tasks such as browsing the web, navigating through file directories, and drafting documents. “With this release, many more people can deploy a multimodal model,” says Ali Farhadi, CEO of Ai2, a research organization based in Seattle, Washington, and a computer scientist at the University of Washington. “It should be an enabler for next-generation apps.” So-called AI agents are being widely touted as the next big thing in AI, with OpenAI, Google, and others racing to develop them. Agents have become a buzzword of late, but the grand vision is for AI to go well beyond chatting to reliably take complex and sophisticated actions on computers when given a command. This capability has yet to materialize at any kind of scale. Some powerful AI models already have visual abilities, including GPT-4 from OpenAI, Claude from Anthropic, and Gemini from Google DeepMind. These models can be used to power some experimental AI agents, but they are hidden from view and accessible only via a paid application programming interface, or API.

Full report : Allen Institute for AI debuts Multimodal Open Language Model in 1B- to 72B-parameter sizes, the most capable open-source AI model with visual abilities yet.