Telegram will share IP addresses, phone numbers of criminal suspects with cops 

Telegram is going to begin giving IP addresses and phone numbers of users violating their Terms of Service to cops. On Monday, Telegram’s CEO stated that they will hand information over “to relevant authorities in response to valid legal requests.” This change comes shortly after Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France for failing to “moderate groups and cooperate with law enforcement.” Telegram is a popular social media and instant messaging service known for its preservation of privacy. It uses end-to-end encryption and is used by criminals who want to protect their messages from law enforcement. Telegram’s Terms of Service have been updated to state that users should not participate in activities commonly recognized as illegal.



