Russia Signs Satellite Deal With Three West African Military Juntas 

Russia’s space agency has signed a satellite deal with three West African military juntas. The three West African countries involved in the deal are Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali. This agreement demonstrates the growing dependence of these countries on Russia in their efforts to fend of Islamist insurgencies. As part of the deal, Russia will place telecommunications and remote-sensing satellites in the skies above the countries. These satellites will monitor the countries’ border areas where members of Islamist insurgent groups typically cross. Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have already cut off American and European allies, and this agreement shows the growing influence of Russia in the region.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/24/world/africa/russia-satellite-west-africa.html