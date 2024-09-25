Israel and Hezbollah trade fire as thousands flee south Lebanon 

Israel and Hezbollah are trading fire after the Israeli military launched a day full of air strikes. The fighting escalated after pagers and radios exploded across Lebanon last week in Israeli attacks. The strikes into Lebanon have killed over 558 people thus far. Yesterday, Hezbollah launched rockets at various Israeli air bases. These back and forth strikes are causing increasing concerns that the conflict will turn into an all-out war. Global leaders are calling for de-escalation as they meet this week for the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Lebanon thus far, and around 150 schools are being turned into shelters. Israeli strikes have targeted medical centers, ambulances, and cars of civilians trying to escape.



