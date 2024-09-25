MoneyGram International’s money transfer services have been taken offline in order to contain an active cyberattack. The attack was first detected on September 22, and is still ongoing. The company’s website is currently inaccessible as MoneyGram rushes to restore impacted systems. The company immediately launched an investigation as soon as the cyberattack was detected. MoneyGram has notified law enforcement of the incident but has not provided any further details on the type of attack. It is possible that file-encrypting ransomware was used based on MoneyGram’s response to the incident. No known ransomware group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.



Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/cyberattack-causes-moneygram-service-outage/