China says that it has launched a rocket with a dummy warhead into the Pacific, signaling Xi Jinping’s dedication to strengthening the country’s power. This act demonstrates that Xi will continue to improve China’s Rocket Force. This is the first time in 44 years that China has given a public statement about a “test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific region.” Drew Thomson, a former Pentagon official, said that “China is sending a signal … this ballistic missile test puts China’s adversaries on notice.” Japan is concerned about China’s increasing military power, and did not receive notice about the missile launch in advance. The launch may have been an attempt by China to reinforce the credibility of the country’s military forces and its nuclear deterrent.



