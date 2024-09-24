OpenAI CEO: We may have AI superintelligence in “a few thousand days”

On Monday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman outlined his vision for an AI-driven future of tech progress and global prosperity in a new personal blog post titled “The Intelligence Age.” The essay paints a picture of human advancement accelerated by AI, with Altman suggesting that superintelligent AI could emerge within the next decade. “It is possible that we will have superintelligence in a few thousand days (!); it may take longer, but I’m confident we’ll get there,” he wrote. OpenAI’s current goal is to create AGI (artificial general intelligence), which is a term for hypothetical technology that could match human intelligence in performing many tasks without the need for specific training. By contrast, superintelligence surpasses AGI, and it could be seen as a hypothetical level of machine intelligence that can dramatically outperform humans at any intellectual task, perhaps even to an unfathomable degree. Superintelligence (sometimes called “ASI” for “artificial superintelligence”) is a popular but sometimes fringe topic among the machine-learning community, and it has been for years—especially since controversial philosopher Nick Bostrom authored a book titled Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies in 2014. Former OpenAI co-founder and Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever left OpenAI in June to found a company with the term in its name: Safe Superintelligence. Meanwhile, Altman himself has been talking about developing superintelligence since at least last year.

