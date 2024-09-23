Zelenskyy in US to Present Latest Peace Plan to Biden, Harris, Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun a high-stakes visit to the United States during which he will present Kyiv’s plan to end the more than two-and-a-half-year-old war against invading Russian forces. Zelenskyy, who will also attend the annual meeting of the United Nations on Tuesday and Wednesday, urged Ukraine’s allies to help achieve “a shared victory for a truly just peace”. He is expected to present his peace proposals, which he has dubbed a “victory plan”, to Biden on Thursday, before later meeting Vice President, Kamala Harris. His office has said he expects to meet Republican candidate Donald Trump on Thursday or Friday. Zelenskyy has also been pushing the US and other allies to allow it to use Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia. Biden has so far resisted, with Moscow claiming such authorisation would be akin to NATO countries being “at war” with Russia. Zelenskyy’s visit also coincides with US preparations for a new $375m military aid package for Ukraine.

