UN Experts Urge United Nations to Lay Foundations for Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence

A high-powered U.N. advisory body said that global governance of artificial intelligence is “imperative” and urged the United Nations to lay the foundations for the first inclusive global institutions to regulate the fast-growing technology. In a 100-page report, the group said left ungoverned AI’s benefits could be limited to a handful of countries, companies and individuals, while even more powerful systems than exist today “could upend the world of work,” create autonomous weapons, and pose risks to peace and security. The group made wide-ranging recommendations to address this issue including establishing an international scientific panel on AI to create a global understanding of its capabilities and risks, and a global dialogue on AI governance at the U.N. to anchor future institutions on human rights principles and international law.

