Ukraine Bans Telegram Messenger App on State-Issued Devices Because of Russian Security Threat

Ukraine issued the Telegram ban for the official devices of government employees, military personnel, security and defense workers, and critical infrastructure employees. They have described this move as necessary for national security during the war with Russia. The Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Telegram is actively used by Russia for cyberattacks, phishing, spreading malware, establishing user locations and calibrating missile strikes.

