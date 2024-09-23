Thinking of building your own AI agents? Don’t do it, advisors say

Agentic AIs, a form of technology designed to run specific functions within an organization without human intervention, are gaining traction as enterprises look to automate business workflows, augment the output of human workers, and derive value from generative AI. Analyst firm Forrester named AI agents as one of its top 10 emerging technologies this year, but it has a warning for companies focused on adopting them: Don’t go it alone. Three-quarters of the organizations that try to build AI agents in house will fail, according to Forrester’s 2025 predictions for AI. Companies that fail to build their own AI agents will turn to outside AI consulting firms to build custom agents for them, or they will use agents embedded in software from their current vendors, write Forrester analysts Jayesh Chaurasia and Sudha Maheshwari. “Savvy firms will grasp current limitations and lean on their vendor and systems integrator partners to build agents at the cutting edge of this technology,” they write. Building AI agents is a complex process, and many organizations don’t have the AI expertise in house to finish the job, they add. “Agentic AI is all the rage as companies push gen AI beyond basic tasks into more complex actions,” Chaurasia and Maheshwari say. “The challenge is that these architectures are convoluted, requiring multiple models, advanced RAG [retrieval augmented generation] stacks, advanced data architectures, and specialized expertise.”

