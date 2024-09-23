OpenAI expands o1 AI models to enterprise and education

OpenAI has made its latest AI models, o1-preview and o1-mini, available to all ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu customers. These models, designed to handle complex reasoning tasks, are poised to change how organizations and academic institutions tackle their most difficult challenges, from advanced coding to scientific research. The o1 models, first announced earlier this month, represent OpenAI’s most advanced attempt yet at creating AI capable of deep, multi-step reasoning. By imitating human thought processes, these models can solve intricate problems that earlier AI iterations struggled with, offering new possibilities for industries reliant on advanced problem-solving. The o1-preview and o1-mini models are built to think more critically and deeply than their predecessors. OpenAI trained these models to spend more time processing information before responding, allowing them to handle complex tasks in areas like mathematics, coding, and scientific discovery. In early tests, o1-preview demonstrated its capabilities by solving 83% of problems in a qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad—a substantial improvement over GPT-4o, which managed only 13%. Similarly, the model excelled in coding competitions, ranking in the 89th percentile on Codeforces, a platform where coding skills are rigorously tested. The smaller, more cost-efficient o1-mini model is tailored specifically for coding tasks, offering a more affordable option for companies that need advanced problem-solving without the need for broad world knowledge. This makes o1-mini particularly useful for tasks like generating and debugging complex code, providing an accessible option for smaller businesses and developers.

