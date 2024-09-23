New Cloudflare Tools Let Sites Detect and Block AI Bots for Free

Internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare is launching a suite of tools that could help shift the power dynamic between AI companies and the websites they crawl for data. Today it’s giving all of its customers—including the estimated 33 million using its free services—the ability to monitor and selectively block AI data-scraping bots. That preventative measure comes in the form of a suite of free AI auditing tools it calls Bot Management, the first of which allows real-time bot monitoring. Customers will have access to a dashboard showing which AI crawlers are visiting their websites and scraping data, including those attempting to camouflage their behavior. “We’ve labeled all the AI crawlers, even if they try to hide their identity,” says Cloudflare cofounder and CEO Matthew Prince, who spoke to WIRED from the company’s European headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal, where he’s been based the past few months. Cloudflare has also rolled out an expanded bot-blocking service, which gives customers the option to block all known AI agents, or block some and allow others. Earlier this year, Cloudflare debuted a tool that allowed customers to block all known AI bots in one go; this new version offers more control to pick and choose which bots they want to block or permit. It’s a chisel rather than a sledgehammer, increasingly useful as publishers and platforms strike deals with AI companies that allow bots to roam free. “We want to make it easy for anyone, regardless of their budget or their level of technical sophistication, to have control over how AI bots use their content,” Prince says. Cloudflare labels bots according to their functions, so AI agents used to scrape training data are distinguished from AI agents pulling data for newer search products, like OpenAI’s SearchGPT.

