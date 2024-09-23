LinkedIn Addresses User Data Collection for AI Training

LinkedIn allegedly used data from its users to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models, without alerting users it was doing so in the privacy policy. Blake Lawit, LinkedIn’s senior vice president and general counsel, then posted on the company’s official blog that same day to announce that the company had corrected the oversight, and updated the policy saying that contributions are automatically collected for AI training. There is an opt-out setting. Shiva Nathan, founder and CEO of Onymos, expressed deep concern about LinkedIn’s use of prior user data to train its AI models without clear consent or updates to its terms of service. He added this is not just happening with LinkedIn, pointing out many technologies and software services that individuals and enterprises use today are doing the same.

