Israel and Hezbollah Threaten to Hit Harder, Raising Fears of All-Out War

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and a top Hezbollah leader vowed on Sunday to increase the intensity of their cross-border attacks, raising fears that the renewed conflict could escalate into all-out war. These vows came after a tumultuous week of hostilities. Early on Sunday, Hezbollah launched about 150 rockets, cruise missiles and drones, according to the Israeli military, targeting what appeared to be the deepest areas it has hit in Israel since the group began firing on it in October. Israel fired airstrikes into southern Lebanon on Sunday that killed at least three people and wounded four others. The intensifying clashes between Israel and Hezbollah prompted the United Nations’ special coordinator for Lebanon to warn that the region was “on the brink of an imminent catastrophe.” There has not been any progress in cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas.

