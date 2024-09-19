Threat Actors Target Accounting Software Used by Construction Contractors 

Huntress, a cybersecurity firm, is warning about a new wave of cyberattacks targeting Foundation Accounting Software. This is an application which is used by many contractors in the construction industry. Hackers are brute-forcing the application and then using default credentials, allowing them to compromise organizations in the construction industry. In the attacks, hackers are targeting the Microsoft SQL Server through a default system administrator account. They can then run shell commands and scripts. Huntress has identified 33 publicly exposed hosts which are running the software and have not changed their default credentials.



