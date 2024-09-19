The technical and ethical imperatives of robotics

We’ve just begun to scratch the surface of what’s possible with robotics. Driven by the convergence of enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor technology, and computer vision, and trends that include the labor shortage and Industry 4.0, robots are poised to impact how we live and work. Although their future potential is vast, robots have revolutionized industrial processes for decades. The structured, relatively static nature of industrial manufacturing environments is ideal for robots, which thrive at carrying out predictable and repetitive tasks. In the automotive industry, robots assemble components, install parts, and handle materials. Robots with cutting, drilling, and milling tools have demonstrated increased quality, reduced costs, and accelerated production. A recent study found that robots can reduce conversion costs by as much as 15% and, when combined with other technologies, process enhancements, and structural layout changes, can yield savings of up to 40%. The widespread use of robotics in industrial manufacturing and associated economic value have been a driving force for adoption and innovation. With advances in perception and spatial understanding, robots have expanded to more challenging environments, such as construction and agriculture. During site layout, robotic total stations augment the human workforce, accurately measuring angles and distances to ensure construction elements are placed as planned. Robots help survey and inspect job sites, handle materials, and perform welding and fabricating tasks for structural steelwork.

Full opinion : As robots advance and become capable of handling more complex tasks with full automation, interoperability between robotic systems and a mature interface with humans become crucial.