T-Mobile to Supply OpenAI With Customer Data to Boost User Experience

T-Mobile US said it would partner with OpenAI to build an artificial-intelligence platform designed to help the telecom company gain and keep customers. The companies said the new platform, called IntentCX, will harvest data on customer interactions from the millions of T-Mobile subscribers who use its T-Life app. The app, launched this year, combines several existing services like bill management, smartwatch integration and T-Mobile Tuesdays retail deals through a single portal. T-Mobile said the partnership will help the company automate tasks that might ordinarily demand a store visit or a call to a customer-service agent. The new platform would blend data on past service calls with network status information to troubleshoot their problems, for instance. “If you called us because you had a dropped call moments ago, AI can answer that call,” Chief Executive Mike Sievert said Wednesday during an investor presentation in San Francisco. The insights from past customer defections can also help prevent future switching, Sievert said. Preventing subscriber losses, or churn, is a priority in a telecom industry that values reliable revenue streams. “Every one of those customers who left us left a separate individualized breadcrumb of data” about why they left, Sievert said. “AI can ascertain what went wrong and why.” The companies said the customer data used to train IntentCX will be secure but offered few details about how the tech giant will use it. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said his company doesn’t use corporate customers’ data to “train” its flagship AI products like ChatGPT. “That is your data,” Altman said. “Other customers’ data, that’s their data. We can do custom models for you with that data. But this is not data that’s improving the base OpenAI models, ever.”

The AI-technology platform, which will be integrated into T-Mobile’s operations and transaction systems, is expected to get under way in 2025.

