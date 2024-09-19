Second Wave of Blasts Hits Lebanon as Hand-Held Radios Explode 

Yesterday, a second wave of blasts hit Lebanon as hand-held radios blew up across the country. At least 20 were killed and 450 were wounded in the incident. The radios had been turned into explosive devices and were carried by Hezbollah members. This is the second coordinated attack against Hezbollah this week, coming a day after pagers exploded across Lebanon. The pager explosions killed at least 12 and injured 2,700. Israel has not claimed responsibility for either attack. However, American officials stated that Israel hid explosives in a shipment of pagers imported into Lebanon. The attacks come as Israel signals that it is turning its focus to Hezbollah and pushing the group away from Israel’s northern border.



