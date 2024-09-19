Phishing Espionage Attack Targets US-Taiwan Defense Conference

Hackers are targeting the U.S.-Taiwan defense conference through a phishing espionage attack. Next week, the U.S.-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference will be held in Philadelphia. The conference will feature speakers from various sectors to address U.S. and Taiwan defense cooperation. The U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, who organizes the event, was recently sent a forgery of the conference’s registration form. The form is accompanied by information-stealing malware. The council quickly spotted the attack. The conference has been historically targeted by spear-phishing emails, so attendees of the conference are well-prepared for phishing attempts. Researchers were unable to identify the attackers behind the recent attempt.



