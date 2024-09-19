Ghost: Criminal communication platform compromised, dismantled by international law enforcement 

Ghost, an encrypted platform used by criminals, has been dismantled by the Australian Federal Police. Additionally, the mastermind behind the platform, a 32 year old man, has been arrested by the AFP. Simultaneously, 51 other suspects were arrested as well across Australia, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, and Canada. This is the first time an Australian-based person has been accused of being behind a global criminal platform. The Ghost platform was created about nine years ago and is sold as part of a modified smartphone which costs $1,600. The operation to take down Ghost was coordinated by Europol with a global taskforce.



