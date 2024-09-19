Colombia’s President Petro warns ELN rebel attack threatens peace process 

Colombia’s leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) has attacked a military base. Now, Colombia’s President Petro is warning that the rebel attack may have threatened the peace process. Petro said that the attack on a military base in eastern Colombia “practically closes” peace talks. The ELN rebel group attack in Puerto Jordan killed two and injured at least 21. In the attack, the rebels fired rockets from a truck loaded with explosives. Colombia’s military is calling this event the most serious attack since a ceasefire ended in August. The ELN is the biggest armed group active in Colombia’s six-decade conflict and has around 6,000 followers.



Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/18/rebel-attack-threatens-to-end-peace-process-warns-colombian-president