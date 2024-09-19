Chinese Spies Built Massive Botnet of IoT Devices to Target US, Taiwan Military 

Researchers at Lumen Technologies have identified a massive botnet of compromised IoT devices controlled by Chinese spies. The hijacked botnets are being used to target both the U.S. and Taiwan military. Black Lotus Labs has estimated that over 200,000 routers, IP cameras, and network storage servers are part of the botnet. The botnet is being tracked as Raptor Train and was formed in May 2020. Flax Typhoon, the creators of the botnet, are a Chinese cyberespionage team that primarily focuses on hacking into Taiwanese organizations. The hacking group is also targeting sectors outside of the military, including the government, higher education, telecommunications, and the defense industrial base (DIB).



