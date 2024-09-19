China sanctions US defense firms over arms sales to Taiwan 

China sanctioned nine U.S. defense firms over arms sales to Taiwan. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the sanctions yesterday. Spokesman Lin Jian said that U.S. weapon sales to “China’s Taiwan region … seriously violated the one-China principle … infringed upon China’s sovereignty and security interests” and “damaged China-US relations.” Affected firms include Sierra Nevada Corporation and TextOre, among others. The sanctions come at a time where China is increasingly pressuring Taiwan and demanding that the U.S. end support for Taiwan’s independence. On Monday, the U.S. State Department approved the possible sale of spare parts to Taiwan’s military. The U.S. is Taiwan’s biggest arms supplier, and China believes this is a red line that the U.S. should not be crossing.



