Amazon releases a video generator — but only for ads

Like its rival, Google, Amazon has launched an AI-powered video generator — but it’s only for advertisers at the moment, and somewhat limited in what it can do. Today at its Accelerate conference, Amazon unveiled Video generator, which turns a single product image into video showcases of that product after some amount of processing. The company says that the tool can curate “custom,” AI-generated videos that “showcase a product’s features” at no additional cost. “[Videos from Video generator] leverage Amazon’s unique retail insights to vividly bring a product story to life in ways that are relevant to customers,” Amazon writes in a blog post. In a statement, Amazon Ads VP Jay Richman said that Video generator, which is currently in beta for select U.S. advertisers, will be fine-tuned over time ahead of a wider release. “Video generator is another meaningful innovation that leverages generative AI to inspire creativity and deliver more value for both advertisers and shoppers,” Richman said. “We are hard at work delivering generative AI applications that empower advertisers to craft visually stunning, high-performing ads.” A related new capability announced today, live image, generates few-seconds-long, animated GIFs from a still frame. Also in limited beta, it’s a part of Image generator, Amazon’s AI-powered image generation suite for marketers. Amazon didn’t provide sample footage from Video generator, and it revealed few technical details about the tool and live image. It’s not clear, for example, how long and at what maximum resolution generated clips can be.

