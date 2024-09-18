Russia Seizes Eastern Town as Ukraine Says It Hit a Big Ammunition Depot

Ukraine said on Wednesday that it had hit a big Russian ammunition depot with drones overnight. The attack came just hours after the Russian military claimed to have captured the town of Ukrainsk as Moscow continues a slow but steady advance in eastern Ukraine. The capture of Ukrainsk brings Russia one step closer to its long-held goal of seizing all of the eastern Donetsk region. This event highlights a main dynamic of the war in recent months: Russian forces are gaining ground in Ukraine, and Kyiv is trying to disrupt that progress by hitting military bases and warehouses that are key to Russia’s operations.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/18/world/europe/ukraine-russia-strikes.html