North Korea has fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles towards its east coast in the second such test in a week. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, “North Korea’s missile launch is a clear act of provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and we strongly condemn it.” The test comes days after North Korea’s foreign minister met top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu in Moscow. The United States, South Korea and Ukraine, among other countries, have accused Pyongyang of supplying rockets and missiles to Moscow in return for economic and other military assistance.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/18/north-korea-fires-short-range-ballistic-missiles-for-second-time-in-a-week