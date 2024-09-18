Yet another major tech company is training AI models with user data—by default—and not informing users first. Following in the footsteps of Meta and X’s Grok, LinkedIn is opting users into training its AI, as well as models belonging to unnamed “affiliates.” LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, which also owns a large chunk of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, meaning all three appear to be training their AI with information from the business-focused social network. LinkedIn hadn’t responded to requests for comment at the time of publication. According to LinkedIn: “The artificial intelligence models that LinkedIn uses to power generative AI features may be trained by LinkedIn or another provider. For example, some of our models are provided by Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. “Where LinkedIn trains generative AI models, we seek to minimize personal data in the data sets used to train the models, including by using privacy enhancing technologies to redact or remove personal data from the training dataset.” The platform added it is not training “content-generating AI models” on data from the EU, EEA or Switzerland. The EEA is the European Economic Area, which includes all 27 EU members and Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. If you’re in a country where LinkedIn has started using your data for AI training, it’s easy to stop it. Go to the data privacy section in settings and switch the “Use my data for training content creation AI models” toggle to off.

Full explanation : LinkedIn Is Using Your Data To Train Microsoft, OpenAI And Its Own AI Models–Here’s How To Turn It Off.