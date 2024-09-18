Humanoid Robots: The New Frontier For Global Investors

Imagine stepping into a hotel and a robot concierge greets you at your hotel, remembering your preferences. In nearby warehouses, robots manage inventory and streamline deliveries. On the streets, robotic assistants optimise traffic and public transportation, reducing congestion and emissions. This is not a distant dream but an imminent reality, driven by the relentless advance of AI and robotics. Earlier this year, the tech world buzzed with excitement as Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, took the stage at the GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, USA, to unveil the Project GROOT Foundation AI model. This revolutionary model, designed to enhance humanoid robots, marked a quantum leap in robotics. Alongside it, the launch of Thor, a specialised system-on-a-chip for robotics, signaled the dawn of a new era in robot sophistication. Huang’s announcement was more than just a tech showcase—it was a beacon, drawing the collective gaze of the world’s leading tech giants. Open AI, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, and Intel are all converging on this new frontier, eager to redefine the global industrial landscape. Their shared vision is bold and transformative: humanoid robots are not just the next step in technological evolution—they are poised to revolutionise industries and redefine the very fabric of our everyday lives. The proliferation of datasets, enhanced computing power, and connectivity in the digital age have fueled the growth of humanoid robotics. These robots stand out due to their ability to process data from sensors, IoT devices, and cloud platforms. They learn from prior experiences to optimise strategies, generate insights, and make informed decisions, providing an edge over traditional robots. A recent Goldman Sachs Equity Investment report predicts the total market for humanoid robots will touch $38 Bn by 2035, a more than sixfold increase from previous projections. This optimism stems from advancements in end-to-end AI—a machine learning technique that trains neural networks akin to the human brain for complex tasks and multi-modal AI algorithms, which can process various data types like text, video, and audio.

