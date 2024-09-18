Exploding Pagers Targeting Hezbollah Kill 11 and Wound Thousands

Hundreds of pagers carried by Hezbollah members exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday. The pagers killed at least 11 people and wounded at least 2,700 others, officials said. Hezbollah has blamed Israel and warned that there would be “punishment for this blatant aggression.” The Israeli military declined to comment, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment. The pagers exploded a day after a senior Biden administration official, Amos Hochstein, met in Tel Aviv with Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in an effort to prevent Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah from escalating into an all-out war.

