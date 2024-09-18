AT&T to Pay $13 Million in Settlement Over 2023 Data Breach

AT&T has agreed to pay $13 million in a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over a 2023 data breach. The cyberattack resulted in the compromise of customer proprietary network information (CPNI) pertaining to roughly nine million AT&T customers. The compromised data did not include financial or personal information, such as Social Security numbers, account passwords, credit card, or other sensitive information. AT&T will make significant investments in improving the protection of customer information shared with third parties.

