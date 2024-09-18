Apple Releases iOS 18, With Security and Privacy Improvements

Apple has launched iOS 18, which brings several changes for improving users’ security and privacy. In this new iOS version, there is a passwords app rather than just a tool in settings. The app saves passwords, fills in passwords, syncs save passwords with other devices, alerts users when a password is saved or modified or has been compromised, and allows users to share passwords. Further, most apps now can be secured from being accessed by anyone by putting them in locked mode and requiring Face ID, Touch ID or the device passcode to unlock it.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2024/09/17/ios-18-security-privacy/