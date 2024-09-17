Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang just told investors what’s next for the AI chipmaker

“The first thing is to remember that AI is not about a chip. AI is about an infrastructure,” Nvidia (NVDA) Chief Executive Jensen Huang recently explained. On Sept. 11, Huang presented at Goldman Sachs’s Communacopia + Technology Conference. He discussed Nvidia’s competitiveness, the Blackwell platform, Taiwan Semiconductor, and more. Nvidia’s stock jumped more than 8% following Huang’s speech, a significant recovery from the sharp drop following its Q2 earnings report in August. On Aug. 28, Nvidia released its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. For the quarter that ended July 28, the company reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents a share, more than double the year-earlier figure and surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents. Revenue reached $30 billion, up 122% from a year earlier, exceeding the anticipated $28.7 billion. However, investors anticipated more significant growth for the company, which led them to sell down Nvidia shares by more than 15% within a week of the financial report. Moore’s Law explains that the number of transistors on a microchip roughly doubles every two years while costs stay relatively low. The concept was introduced by Intel Co-Founder Gordon Moore in 1965 and has since become a key benchmark in the semiconductor industry. Now, Huang said Moore’s Law is over. “We’re seeing computation inflation. We have to accelerate everything we can,” Huang said, “What we want to do is take that few, call it 50, 100, 200-megawatt, data center, which is sprawling, and you densify it into a really, really small data center.”

Full story : Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang lays down the roadmap for NVIDIA future and what to expect from artificial generative intelligence.