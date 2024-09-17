Microsoft wants more ‘clarity’ over AI chip curbs to Middle East

Microsoft has said it wants more “clarity and consistency” over US export controls that have held up the shipping of cutting-edge artificial intelligence chips to the Middle East, as the tech giant announces the opening of new AI institutes alongside its Abu Dhabi-based partner G42. The Seattle-based company this year invested $1.5bn in G42, seeking to use the United Arab Emirates’ biggest AI company as a gateway to markets in Africa and Asia, where it believes demand for AI is unmet and growing. However, the US has so far restricted exports of chips specialised for AI software to the Middle East, fearing that the technology could leak to China. Microsoft has still not obtained the licences to ship components needed for some of its plans with G42, a company that came under scrutiny from US lawmakers for its past links with Chinese companies. Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and vice-chair, told the Financial Times: “We all need clarity and consistency from the US government in terms of the specifics of the export control regime. There’s been a lot of work by the US government over the course of the summer on this in particular, and I feel confident that clarity is emerging.” Smith added that while export applications made by Microsoft and others were “not 100 per cent complete, they’re getting very close”. Despite these delays, Microsoft and G42 announced on Tuesday that they were co-founding two new research institutes based in Abu Dhabi that would focus on building AI systems for the developing world, including in non-western languages such as Arabic and Hindi. Microsoft will provide a multi-million dollar investment and provide access to computing infrastructure for an “AI for Good Lab” that works with non-profits in Kenya to develop tech products. The institutes will focus on using AI responsibly and to address societal issues in the so-called global south, and are part of efforts to show the companies are conscientious users of AI and make the technology available beyond western markets.

Full report : Microsoft creates new AI institutes with UAE’s G42 as it awaits decision to lift US controls on chip shipments.