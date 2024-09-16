The Employees Secretly Using AI At Work

Imagine walking into your office and noticing your colleague Sarah effortlessly breezing through her tasks with uncanny efficiency. Her secret? It might just be AI. A groundbreaking global survey by the Workforce Lab at Slack has unveiled a fascinating trend: the rise of the secret AI user in the workplace. While executives are keen to integrate AI into their operations, with 96% feeling an urgent need to do so, many employees are quietly experimenting with these tools on their own. The number of leaders aiming to implement AI “in the next 18 months” has skyrocketed by 700% since September 2023. Yet, paradoxically, more than two-thirds of desk workers have yet to officially dip their toes into the AI pool at work. Those employees who have ventured into the world of AI at work are reaping some serious benefits. The survey reveals that 81% of AI users report improved productivity while experiencing 24% higher overall job satisfaction, 23% better ability to manage stress, and 29% more likely to feel passionate about their work. It’s as if these AI users have discovered a secret sauce for workplace happiness and efficiency. But why keep it a secret? The answer lies in the complex web of trust, guidelines, and organizational readiness. Trust emerges as a major issue in AI adoption. Only 7% of desk workers consider AI outputs completely trustworthy for work tasks, while 35% say AI results are only slightly or not at all trustworthy. Adding to this complexity, nearly 2 in 5 workers report that their company has no AI usage guidelines.

Full opinion : The impact of your employees using shadow AI at work.