Slack now lets users add AI agents from Asana, Cohere, Adobe, Workday and more

Workplace messaging app Slack wants to make it easier to build and connect AI agents for clients. The new feature, Agents for Slack, will be available for paying users. It will bring Salesforce’s AI agents, third-party agents from partners and Slack customers’ own agents into the chat platform. Rob Seaman, Slack’s chief product officer, said in an interview with VentureBeat that desk workers are increasingly wanting to consolidate more of their workflow into a single place so they don’t have to hunt for information. “We see that desk workers are spending a self-reporting third of their day on tasks they consider low value and half of the people we talk to aren’t able to find the information they need to do their jobs,” Seaman said. “We think this is because there are more and more apps and services they use on a daily basis and it’s hard to keep track of.” While Slack does not necessarily have its own agents, it hosts agents from the platforms its customers use. Salesforce with its new suite of AI agents, Agentforce lets people “talk” to their data on Salesforce and take action on tasks. Seaman said people can type questions or instructions to Agentforce, “so your responses will be based on the data in your CRM and the conversation and context happening on Slack.” Slack will also connect to out-of-the-box AI agents built by Asana, Cohere, Adobe Express, Workday and Writer. The actions these agents would take will depend on the programming set by the partners. Customers who made their own AI agents can also integrate these into Slack.

Full report : Slack unveils Agents for Slack, letting paid users access Salesforce AI agents, third-party agents from Asana, Cohere, Adobe, and others, and users’ own agents.