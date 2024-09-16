Shanghai Is Hit by Strongest Typhoon in Decades and Comes to a Standstill 

Shanghai is currently facing its strongest typhoon since 1949. Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai today, bringing the city to a virtual halt. All flights at the city’s two airports have been canceled and major attractions have been closed. The storm contained winds around 94 miles per hour near its center. Some parts of Shanghai saw almost 3 inches of rainfall in one hour this morning. The storm comes during China’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, and could disrupt consumer spending. Shanghai’s meteorological authorities are warning that another typhoon seems to be forming where Bebinca had originated. This new typhoon could hit Shanghai and nearby areas this week.



