In the second exchange of its type since Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia began, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 103 prisoners. The prisoner swap deal was mediated by the United Arab Emirates. In the exchange, 103 captive Ukrainian soldiers were exchanged for 103 Russian prisoners of war. This is the eighth such UAE mediation between the two countries. In August, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 115 POWs. The UAE ministry said that 1,994 captives have been exchanged through its mediation efforts.



Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/14/russia-and-ukraine-exchange-103-prisoners-each-in-deal-mediated-by-uae