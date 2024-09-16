Ransomware Group Leaks Data Allegedly Stolen From Kawasaki Motors 

The RansomHub ransomware group has leaked data which was allegedly stolen from Kawasaki Motors Europe (KME). KME is a motorcycle manufacturer, and RansomHub claims to have stolen 487 gigabytes of data from the company. The company disclosed the incident last week, but said that the cyberattack was not successful. After isolating servers and checking all data, KME managed to restore over 90% of server functionality and resume normal operations. Following the attack, RansomHub posted threats to release allegedly stolen information from KME on its Tor-based leak site. After KME failed to pay the ransom, RansomHub followed through with its threat and published the data. KME has not yet confirmed that the leaked data came from their servers.



