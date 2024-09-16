Putin warns Ukraine use of long-range arms will put NATO at war with Russia 

Russian president Vladimir Putin is warning that if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside of Russia, NATO will be at war with Russia. This would significantly change the nature of the war. On Friday, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations gave a similar message to the UN Security Council. Putin believes that approval for Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes into Russia would be equivalent to NATO conducting direct war with Russia. This past week, U.S. President Joe Biden has hinted that the U.S. would be willing to give Ukraine this permission. In response to Putin’s threats, Biden stated: “I don’t think much about Vladimir Putin.”



