Microsoft updates its AI suite with more agents and Copilots

Microsoft is expanding its generative AI suite to include automated agents, adding features within its Copilot assistants and unveiling a new tool to help multiple workers collaboratively interact with artificial intelligence. The move comes amid a push toward automated agents and question marks around just how valuable generative AI assistants are for business workers outside of a few key roles. Microsoft is adding a new type of document—called Copilot Pages—that lives within its BizChat app and allows workers to use AI tools collaboratively. Microsoft is also adding features to its Copilot suite across the board, including adding Python support to the Copilot for Excel, “brand manager” and “narrative builder” roles in PowerPoint and the ability within Teams for the Copilot to combine information from both the chat and voice recording of the meeting. A tool to help Outlook automatically organize one’s inbox and summarize messages is coming later this year. Microsoft is making its Copilot agents feature generally available and also launched simpler tools for building agents. Microsoft also shared several customer examples and statistics, noting Vodafone has paid for 68,000 workers to use its Copilots. Microsoft’s announcement comes as other business software makers are evolving their AI strategies, including Salesforce which last week announced its big push around agents. Microsoft said it isn’t done announcing new features for businesses. “This is just the beginning of Wave 2 of Copilot innovation,” it said in a blast post. “In the next two months, we’ll be sharing more about how Copilot is supercharging productivity and accelerating business value for every customer.

