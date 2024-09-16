Malicious Actors Sow Discord With False Election Compromise Claims 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are warning about the spread of disinformation around the upcoming U.S. election. There are many false claims of cyberattacks having compromised U.S. voter registration sites being spread. Malicious actors are spreading these claims in attempts to manipulate the public’s opinion and undermine citizen trust in elections. The actors have acquired real voter registration information in efforts to support their false claims. The FBI and CISA want citizens to know that access to this information does not mean a voter registration database has been compromised. Often, voter registration information is publicly available. There is no evidence that any cyberattack on U.S. election infrastructure has made an impact.



Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/threat-intelligence/malicious-actors-election-compromise-claims